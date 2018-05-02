Queens mother, daughter say there’s a ‘waterfall of toilet water’ in their kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kathleen Mendoza and her daughter says their second floor Richmond Hill apartment on Jamaica ave is a nightmare from floors to ceilings.

“Since last June, kitchen ceiling has been hanging by a thread. There is flooding everyday. And rodents in my granddaughter’s room,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza has a Section 8 voucher through the New York City Housing Authority.

A NYCHA spokesperson says, “We have spoken with the resident and are sending a Section 8 inspector to look into this as soon as possible. This landlord has also confirmed he will visit the apartment today. If any NYCHA Section 8 voucher holder wants to report physical problems within their units, they can call our Customer Care Center at 718-707-7771 to notify us of any concerns.”

