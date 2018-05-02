Small plane crashes near airport in West Milford, sparking fire on parched NJ parkland during Red Flag day

WEST MILFORD, N.J. — A small plane crashed near a New Jersey airport Wednesday afternoon, sparking a blaze on the state parkland.

The plane went down near Greenwood Lake Airport around 2 p.m., in area that NJ.com says used to be part of the Jungle Habit theme park. No details were immediately available about any injuries.

The plane brought down power lines as it crashed, causing an outage to 947 customers of the Orange and Rockland Utility company.

Video from the scene shows flame and smoke, and efforts were reportedly being made to douse the flames.

The area was under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service for possible wind-driven fires as hot southwesterly winds spread throughout the Garden State.

The combination of these winds, along with low humidity and the widespread presence of dry fuels had the authorities on alert for the breakout of forest fires at any time.

