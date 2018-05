NEW JERSEY — Operational issues in Penn Station New York have caused delays for trains into and out of the station, snarling the morning commute.

Trains are subject to at least a 30-minute delay, according to NJ Transit.

Commuters traveling through Penn Station New York should plan accordingly and expect delays.

