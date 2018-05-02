Off-duty cop shoots attempted robber in Newark barber shop: Prosecutor’s Office

NEWARK, N.J — An attempted robber is in custody after being shot by an off-duty cop in a Newark barber shop, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office officials said Wednesday.

The officer was a customer at a barber shop in the 400 block of Orange Street Tuesday when the incident occurred just after 9 p.m., officials said.

An attempted robbery, armed with a handgun, went into the barber shop when the off-duty cop fired his weapon, according to officials.

The injured attempted robber fled and was pursued by officers responding to the robbery, officials said.

The person was apprehended, and a gun recovered, a “short time later” in the 1100 block of McCarter Highway, more than a mile from the barber shop.

The attempted robbery is being treated for the gunshot wound, which was described as non-life threatening, officials said.

A second person was also detained, according to officials.

No additional information about either person detained was provided.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau at 862-520-3700.