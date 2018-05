Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The New Jersey Regional Fireboat Task Force is the first of its kind in the nation.

It is a shared services agreement that allows 12 departments to collaborate and protect 16 municipalities.

Cooperation between departments allows for a faster and safer response.

To celebrate the task force, the boats were paraded down the Hudson River and were blessed by local clergy in a longstanding nautical tradition.

Story and video by PIX11's Darren McQuade.