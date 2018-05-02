New Jersey sets up ‘Internet purchase exchange zones’ after man tortured, murdered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey city has set up ‘safe zones’ where you can make internet exchanges with a reduced risk of being robbed, or worse.

This comes after a Trenton man was bound, tortured and murdered when he went to pick up a Playstation gaming console that he found on Facebook.

Danny Diaz Delgado, 20, met up with two men at a public park so he could pay for the device, instead they allegedly tormented him for his bank PIN number.

The rear of Trenton city hall has now been designated an “internet purchase exchange zone”.

“It’s a safe space because it’s here at city hall. We have cameras right behind us as well as additional lighting. As well as, if you come during the day, there is a lot of foot traffic,” said Councilman-at-large Duncan Harrison.

Security guards man the building and the police department is around the corner.

Over a dozen New Jersey towns have taken similar steps to prevent crimes, like what happened to Delgado.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with his murder, including Rufus Thompson, 29, of Trenton. He has pleaded not guilty.

“If you’re going to purchase these things make sure you come with an additional individual with you,” warned Harrison. "That you let someone know your going to make the purchase and that you come during the day. And not bring a lot of money with you as well.”