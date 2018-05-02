Leonia rule keeping nonresidents off local streets ruled illegal: AG

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEONIA, N.J. — It's a major win for residents who fought to have a controversial road closure program reversed.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Wednesday that it is illegal for Leonia to close off streets to out-of-towers.

Those controversial street closures began several months ago as a response to motorists using side streets as cut throughs to get to the George Washington Bridge.

Leonia officials closed off more than 50 residential streets in the borough.

But it made life more inconvenient for some Leonia residents as well as residents living in neighboring communities. One group of residents living right on the Leonia - Englewood fought to reverse the rule.

“They did not take into account these are public roads, this is not a private gated community, where they use the police as border patrol, said Diane Jansen. “We do not feel that’s American way.”

Jansen and her neighbor, Angelina Rivera, led the charge, taking the matter to the borough council and ultimately, to the state.

“It was a huge inconvenience for everybody living around here,” said Rivera. “We’re closer to Leonia than to Englewood so last-minute trips to CVS or to the pharmacy, bank or bakery went from 5 minutes to 15-20 minutes.

Many felt Leonia overreached.

“We are feeling today that justice was done,” said Peter Jansen.

“It was not only illegal, it’s not neighborly and it was not kind to change our quality of life for all of us,” said Rev. Dr. Stephanie Harper.

After the state AG gave his opinion, Leonia officials have agreed to stop enforcing the restrictions.