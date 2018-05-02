New chair of CCRB to lead investigation in allegations of police brutality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Dr. Fred Davie is the new Chair for New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board — and will be leading them through a groundbreaking new move.

The board will now investigate allegations of police officers sexually harassing or abusing civilians.

The CCRB is the watchdog agency that investigates officer misconduct.

Dr. Davie sat down with PIX11 to share his vision for the board.

“We invite the community to come in and talk to us about their experiences of engagement with the NYPD,” Dr. Davie said.

It’s a crucial time for the board. In 2016 Chair Richard Emery resigned in a cloud of controversy.

In 2017 a staffer leaked confidential disciplinary records about Officer Daniel Pantaleo. Pantaleo was involved in the Eric Garner case.

Dr. Davie told PIX11, “we want to continue to professionalize the agency, continue to ensure that we do quality work to offer the public information about what we’re understanding.”

“Report the encounter if you feel like there’s been misconduct in some way,” Dr. Davie urged.