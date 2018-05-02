Man, woman fatally struck by NJ Transit train

HACKENSACK, NJ — A man and a woman were fatally struck by a New Jersey Transit train on Wednesday, officials said.

The 48-year-old woman, a Hackensack resident and the man, 51, were hit on the tracks at Main Street and Terrace Avenue around 1:30 p.m., police officials said. They were hit by a Pasack Valley Line train headed from Hoboken to Spring Valley.

Their names have not yet been released by police.

It is not yet clear how they were hit by the train, but an NJ transit spokeswoman referred to them as “trespassers.” The man and woman were apparently standing in the guage of the track.

They are not the only ones recently struck by NJ Transit trains. A teenage girl was fatally struck by a train in Clifton on Sunday morning.

NJ Transit urges everyone to stay off railroad tracks. None of the 130 customers and crew members on board were injured.