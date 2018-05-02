× Man sought in armed robbery at New Jersey cashing station

HOWELL, N.J. — Police are searching for the man involved in an armed robbery at a cashing station in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 11:37 a.m. when a man entered the Check Cashing Station at 5995 Route 9 in Howell and began to engage in a brief conversation with the store employee, police said.

As they conversed, the man lured the employee, who was working alone, out of the locked office area under false pretenses and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

The employee was forced into the bathroom as the armed robber stole an undisclosed amount of cash, before fleeing in a white van north on Route 9, according to police.

The alleged robber was last seen wearing sunglasses and a multi-colored bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Romano #605 at (732)938-4575 ext. 2879 or via e-mail at aromano@howellpolice.org.