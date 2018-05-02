House explodes while police on scene for barricaded person

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police and a SWAT team were outside, having responded to a report of a barricaded person.

At least three police officers in North Haven were seen being placed into ambulances, WFSB-TV reported.

Residents near the home said on the police department’s Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake around 8:30 p.m.

Video shows police rushing to the scene and a raging fire. Sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

Police did not immediately release any details about why they were there, but issued road closures and asked that people to avoid the area.

Firefighters worked to get the blaze under control more than an hour later.

State police said they were assisting North Haven police with the investigation.

North Haven is located just outside of New Haven, home to Yale University.

It’s 27 miles (43 km) south of Hartford, Connecticut’s capital.