Damaged trees in Bronx park frustrate neighbors as NYC announces more funding citywide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trees and parks are treasures in New York City. Neighbors and visitors enjoy the open spaces.

At Williamsbridge Oval in the Norwood section of the Bronx, they're talking about some tree trouble.

Reports of vandalism have been submitted to the city. Tree trunks along the northern edge of the park are damaged.

NYC Parks announced that 17 Bronx parks will be reconstructed as part of a $318 million investment that will upgrade 67 parks in all boroughs that that have not undergone significant improvements in decades.