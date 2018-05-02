Construction continues for what will be NJ’s tallest skyscraper

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Once upon a time, claiming the status as New Jersey’s tallest skyscraper didn’t mean much. That definitely is not the case anymore as 99 Hudson Street – now under construction on Jersey City’s Gold Coast, races toward almost 80 stories, while it attempts to compete with a level of luxury living previously restricted to the other side of the Hudson River.

You can already tell from the shell that 99 Hudson Street in Jersey City is going to be a big deal.

Construction crews reached the 50th story Wednesday. The ultra-luxury condo building is on pace to be the tallest skyscraper in New Jersey.

“It’s going to be the premiere condominium project in New Jersey. The current tallest building in new jersey is right out the window to the left, at 785 feet, and we’re going to be 900-feet tall,” said sales director Edwin Blanco of the real estate firm marketing directors.

The tower next door?

Headquarters for the investment banking firm Goldman Sachs.

“It is designed to compete with world-class Manhattan buildings,” Blanco said.

“We’re also going to add more conveniences in the neighborhood with 99 Hudson. We have five retail spaces on the ground floor. So while it’s a walkable neighborhood today, we’ll have even more right outside our future doorstep,” Blanco said.

At 99 Hudson, one-bedroom, one-bath units start at $800 thousand.

Two-bedroom, two-bath condos open at $1.4-million.

And penthouses start at $3.7 million. That’s just for an empty shell.

“Consider it a blank canvas. You can make it a 2-bedroom, you can make it a 3-bedroom. You can pick every detail down to the store on your floor, and in your bath,” Blanco said.

How do neighbors next door at 77 Hudson feel?

“Considering this building was one of the first big buildings down here in Jersey City, I can’t really complain that another big building is being built next door. But I do think this whole area has obviously changed a lot,” neighbor Michelle Hanft.

The councilman who represents this area tells PIX11 in a written statement he’s cautiously optimistic.

“We welcome 99 Hudson as our new neighbor. And while we recognize the benefits development can bring to our city, we must work harder to ensure the entire community benefits from these buildings from infrastructure improvements to affordable housing.”

Construction is expected to wrap up at 99 Hudson in December 2019.