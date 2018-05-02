× Brooklyn mother sentenced 17 years for fatal beating of 4-year-old son

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn – A Brownsville woman has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for beating her 4-year-old son, Zamair Coombs, with a broomstick and leaving him to die.

The Brooklyn District Attorney says Zarah Coombs, 28, was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision after Coombs plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child last month.

On Jan. 25, officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious child inside a basement apartment on Riverdale Avenue. When they arrived, cops found 4-year-old Zamair Coombs unconscious and unresponsive state.

“Little Zamair was an innocent boy who did not deserve to die,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “It is truly disturbing that his mother, the person who was supposed to care for his wellbeing and safety, viciously beat him and left him for dead. The defendant has now accepted responsibility for her brutal actions and today’s sentence ensures that she is punished for this crime.”

Newly released details of the investigation by the D.A. reveals that the 4-year-old victim asked his mother for food. When she refused, the boy went to the refrigerator to get something to eat and accidentally dropped an egg on the floor. The mother became enraged, grabbed a broomstick and beat her son until he lost consciousness. That is when, investigators say, the mother placed the victim inside a large Tupperware container filled with water, and left him there while she went to breastfeed her newborn.

Police say the defendant’s boyfriend discovered the unresponsive child after returning home and called 911.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died hours later.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be more than 30 blunt impact injuries to his head causing brain injury, and more than 30 blunt impact injuries to his limbs and torso.