Watch: 2nd bear sighting in as many days in NJ’s Bergen County

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — A bear was spotted in Bergen County twice in as many days this week.

A bear was seen roaming yards near homes in Ridgewood on Tuesday after a bear took a long nap in a Paramus tree the day before.

Bears are common in the area and usually don’t want to be anywhere near people, an animal control spokesperson said.

The bear spotted Monday, who’s on the younger side, was likely confused and waited for the commotion in the area to die down before getting out of the tree.

Animal control didn’t plan on forcing the bear down, but did plan to make sure it ran away from the Garden State Parkway. It finally did shortly before 9 p.m.

The size and age of the bear spotted Tuesday remains unclear. Watch AIR11 footage of the spotting below.