NEW YORK — People across the tri-state who have been pining for spring are about to get their wish, and then some.

The temperate and much-love season has been off to a slow start after a long, at times unusually cold winter. But now temperatures are about to really heat up.

Tuesday, the first day of May and six weeks after the official start of spring, started off cool. Temperatures hovered in the mid-40s at daybreak.

By afternoon, highs will reach 80 degrees in NYC — that’s nearly 20 degrees above the May 1st average of 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The warming trend continues Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs climb to 83 degrees Wednesday, with lows only reaching 60 degrees.

Thursday is the day to watch. A summer-like high of 88 degrees if forecast, but PIX11 meteorologist Byron Miranda says it could creep even closer to 90 degrees — the record set in 2001.

If you’re ready to complain about how hot it’s getting, pause to remember a winter that brought snow and frigid temperatures well into April. It also doesn’t hurt that things cool down beginning Friday.

You can expect highs in the low- to mid-70s over the weekend.