Phone scam targeting Chinese-speaking New Yorkers, NYPD says

NEW YORK — A phone scam is targeting Chinese-speaking New Yorkers, the NYPD said on Tuesday.

“Many people have gotten a phone call lately in Chinese claiming that you owe money to the government. Hang up – it’s a scam!” police said on Twitter.

Hundreds have received calls, texts and voice messages in Mandarin. The scammers, posing as the Chinese consulate, ask for bank account information, credit card or social security numbers and ask for a money transfer.

Police explained the scam for Chinese-speakers in a video:

Cops said anyone who receives a call like this should hang up. Anyone who has already transferred money should contact the NYPD immediately.