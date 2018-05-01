NYPD sees spike in rape cases as some assaults fall through the cracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NYPD is seeking a spike in rape cases this year. The department has continued to investigate and assist victims, even as some cases of sexual assault fall through the cracks of justice.

In one recent case, Sammy Bensabeur was released from Rikers after striking a deal with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office. He'd allegedly he followed a 59-year-old woman home, forced his way into her Bensonhurst apartment and molested her on Feb. 17, police say.

The same suspect, police say, was arrested in a strikingly similar crime in October 2016. He allegedly stalked a woman down a Flatbush street and sexually assaulted her. Police arrested him, but that’s when he was offered a plea deal and released after serving nine months.

It’s cases like Bensabeur’s that puzzle the NYPD.

Special Victim’s Unit Deputy Chief Osgood weighed in.

"Rape is the worse crime for victims even more so than homicides.”

That statement resonates with victims including a woman gang raped in Brooklyn 10 years ago.

Bensabeur was arrested in March for the attack in the 59-year-old woman his now awaiting trial.

Victims of sexual assault can be information here: