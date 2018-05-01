Kanye refers to slavery as ‘a choice’ during interview with TMZ

Rapper Kanye West referred to slavery as “a choice” during an interview with TMZ.

Video from the rapper’s visit to TMZ Live shows his comments.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he said. “Like, you were there for 400 years and it’s all you all?”

He also said he doesn’t like using the word slavery.

“I like the word ‘imprisoned’ because slavery goes too directly to the idea of black,” he said. “Prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being one race. That we’re the human race.”

He also discussed his love for President Donald Trump during the interview. It follows a series of controversial tweets the rapper made last week in which he referred to Trump as his “brother,” adding that they both have “dragon energy.” He also tweeted pictures of himself in a signed Make America Great Again hat.