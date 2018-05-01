Illnesses from mosquito, tick and flea bites triple in the US

Illnesses from mosquito, tick, and flea bites have tripled in the U.S., according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 640,000 cases were reported from 2004 through 2016. Nine new germs spread by the insects were discovered or introduced into the country over the time period. CDC Director Robert Redfield described it as a threat to Americans.

“Zika, West Nile, Lyme, and chikungunya—a growing list of diseases caused by the bite of an infected mosquito, tick, or flea—have confronted the U.S. in recent years, making a lot of people sick. And we don’t know what will threaten Americans next,” Redfield said. “Our nation’s first lines of defense are state and local health departments and vector control organizations, and we must continue to enhance our investment in their ability to fight against these diseases.”

What you can do to stay safe: