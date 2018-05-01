Harlem mom says she has worst kitchen in NYC, thinks it could be health hazard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — A Harlem mom of three says she has the worst kitchen in the city and believes it could be a health hazard for her kids.

Maria Toro, who lives in the East River Houses says she has tried to get repairs in her kitchen since January.

“I have a two year old, nine year old, and a ten year old. I’ve tried getting the City to listen fix the big hole over my sink. Nothing. My kids are getting sick,” Toro said.

PIX11 reached out to the New York City Housing Authority, and a spokesperson says they are looking into her complaints.

“There is a leak affecting one apartment that staff has been working on it," the spokesperson said. "Once the leak is fixed, they can complete the kitchen repairs. We are scheduling all other repairs as soon as possible. We must do better to provide residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve.”

Toro tells PIX11, workers from the City promise to fix her kitchen wall on Thursday.

