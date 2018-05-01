Climbing to new heights for family fun at Adventure Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, L.I. — Adventure Park at Long Island is open for the season and ready with a number of specials for the month of May. This aerial forest adventure is fun, exciting and safe for all participants ages 7 and up.

There are 10 separate trails of varying levels of difficulty. Each trail has zip lines but primarily consist of “bridges” between tree platforms made of rope, cable and wood configurations creating over 140 unique challenges.

On May 5, climbers 18 and older can enjoy $25 tickets for a 2-hour climb from 7:35 pm – 11 pm. On Mother’s Day, May 13, mom gets to climb for FREE with a paid climber using the promo code MOM18.

May 4-6 PIX11 viewers get a special 10% discount by entering the promo code PIX11.