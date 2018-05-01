Actor Andrew Garfield gets Tony nomination for ‘Angels in America’ role

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The “Great Work” returned to Broadway and now it's received nearly a dozen Tony nominations.

Actor Andrew Garfield clinched one of the 11 nominations.

The revival of Tony Kushner's seminal work, “Angels in America” is set in 1980s New York City during the rise of the AIDS crisis.

“Angels in America” premiered on Broadway in 1993. The cast and creative team spoke about why the show still resonates more than a quarter century since it was written.

You can see “Angels in America” at the Neil Simon Theatre.