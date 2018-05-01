85-year-old woman killed, 90-year-old man critical after being struck by SUV at Brooklyn car wash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn — An 85-year-old woman is dead and a 90-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV at a car wash in Gerritsen Beach Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at a car wash Gerritsen Avenue and Avenue U.

Police say the elderly couple were inspecting damage to their silver Honda accord that had just been rear-ended by a black Jeep Liberty leaving the car wash. The 61-year-old driver jumped in the Jeep and reversed the vehicle striking the building. He then accelerated forward and struck both the 85-year-old and 90-year-old.

EMS responded to find the woman dead at the scene. The man was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.