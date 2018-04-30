Woman unconscious after ‘very violent’ attack, possible sex assault in Queens: officials

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens — People were told to be on the alert after a woman was found unconscious following a “very violent” attack and possible sexual assault, officials said Monday.

Police found the woman, 52, after responding to a 911 call about a possible sexual assault near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard, bordering Kew Gardens Hills and Pomonok, around 8:33 a.m., the NYPD said.

She was unconscious when located at the bottom of an exterior stairwell in the area, police said.

The woman had trauma to her face and body, and was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Sources described the attack as “very violent” to PIX11.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said people living in the 107 Precinct , covering several neighborhoods in northern Queens, should be on alert.

“If you’re in the area, remain vigilant and report unusual activity,” Shea tweeted.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

