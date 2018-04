Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Thanks to actress Demi Moore’s groundbreaking 1991 “Vanity Fair” cover, and other expectant celebrity mothers, like singer Beyonce, whose pregnancy announcement broke records on Instagram last year, maternity photo shoots continue to be on the rise.

PIX11’s Betty Nguyen teamed up with NYC’s Glow Portraits to shoot her own personal history, but she also took away some tips and tricks for at-home shoots anyone can do.