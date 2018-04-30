Teen found dead in Queens park was strangled: Medical examiner

QUEENS — A 17-year-old found dead and wearing little clothing last week in a marsh inside a Queens park was strangled, officials said Monday.

Andy Peralta was face down in a marsh and naked, except for pants that were around his ankles, when he was found by police last Tuesday around noon, sources tell PIX11.

Police say his body was near 161st Street and Booth Memorial Avenue inside Kissena Park, more than 3 miles from his home.

The boy appeared to suffer head trauma, according to police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Monday it was determined Peralta was killed and died from manual strangulation.

The investigation into Peralta’s death continues.

The teen had no criminal record, according to police sources.

Peralta’s parents said they were warned by teachers at their son’s school, Newtown High School in Corona, that he should spend less time with the wrong crowd, but so far there is no evidence that he was involved with gangs.