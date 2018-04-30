Swastikas found etched into slide at Long Island playground

WANTAGH, L.I. — Nassau County Police is investigating after three swastikas were found on a playground in Wantagh on Saturday.

Police said officers responded to a complaint of graffiti at Wantagh Park Marina Playground and discovered the swastikas etched into a slide just before 10:30 p.m.

“I am deeply disturbed by the disgusting discovery of swastikas in our community,” Senator John Brooks said. “They are symbols of hate and have absolutely no place in our society. I fully condemn these acts and will not let the cancer of hatred spread through our community. The cowards who perpetrated these heinous crimes should face the strictest penalties and I hope they are swiftly brought to justice.”

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.