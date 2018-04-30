R. Kelly apologizes on social media for ‘rumors’ that pushed him out of Love Jam concert

CHICAGO — Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly, long the subject of allegations that he’s sexually abused young women, was pushed out of this week’s Love Jam concert at the University of Illinois at Chicago and apologized to his fans on Instagram and Twitter.

“I never heard of a show being canceled because of rumors, but I guess there’s a first time for everything,” Kelly said in the clip. “So I apologize to you guys and in the meantime I’m going to try to get to the bottom line of it, you know, as far as my lawyers are concerned and see exactly what happened.”

The 51-year-old Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been dogged for decades by allegations of sexual misdeeds—some involving minors—but he was acquitted on child porn charges ten years ago by a Cook County jury in his hometown.

More recently, he has been hounded by talk that he kept his own, personal sex cult. One of his ex-girlfriends said a 14-year-old girl was made to crawl on the floor like a pet and perform sexually.

Kelly has called the allegations “crap” and, through a spokesperson, he “categorically denies all claims and allegations.”

Yet, Time’s Up—a movement involving well-known filmmakers, actresses and activists—is now launching a #MuteRKelly campaign.

It’s calling on RCA Records, Spotify, and Apple to join the campaign that will “insist on safety and dignity for women of all kinds,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

Kelly’s next show is supposed to be in Greensboro, North Carolina on May 11, but Time’s Up is calling on Ticketmaster and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex to shut that down, too.