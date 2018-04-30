Pedestrian struck when cake truck crashes in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A pedestrian was struck when a truck likely transporting cake crashed in Manhattan Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. at East 59th Street and Third Avenue, bordering the Upper East Side and midtown, FDNY said.

A pedestrian was struck and transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to FDNY.

Images of the scene shared on social media show a truck on its side. It apparently knocked over multiple street signs and a light signal. The truck advertised Carousel Cakes, a New York-based dessert company

No other damaged vehicles were seen, and it is not clear why the truck crashed.

@NY1 Drivers should probably avoid the east side Northbound @JamieStelter pic.twitter.com/I1hgSjRzcU — J Chris Romulus (@RomulusJC) April 30, 2018