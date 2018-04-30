Man attacked, robbed by 2 men he met at Hell’s Kitchen bar: police

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A man was assaulted and robbed by two men he met at a bar in Hell’s Kitchen on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Police said the victim, 38, was punched and slashed by the men near the intersection of 44th Street and 12th Avenue just before 5 a.m. He suffered several cuts and bruises on his head and body and was treated at the hospital. The men took the victim’s cell phone and about $800, police said.

The victim met the men earlier at a bar on Eighth Avenue near West 37th Street and had walked out with them, according to police.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspected attackers.

Both men are believed to be in their 20s.

One man is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

The other man is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark baseball cap, dark jacket and white hoodie.