M train service restored in Bushwick

Service on the M train was fully restored Monday morning after an 8-month construction project was successfully completed over the weekend.

The project demolished and rebuilt the Myrtle Viaduct, which is over 100-years-old. The elevated structure had been deteriorating after more than a century of constant use and exposure to the elements.

"A full suspension of M subway subway service over the Myrtle Viaduct was the only option due to the nature of the work, construction site constraints, and other challenges," the MTA said on its website.

Stations between Myrtle-Broadway and Myrtle-Wyckoff were shut down during the construction. Commuters used shuttle buses during the shutdown.

The $163 million project also installed new low vibration tracks to reduce noise for nearby properties, new third rail, stronger, newly-engineered track ties and replaced all local signal equipment and cables. The Fresh Pond Bridge was also reconstructed in September.

“This is a major win for our customers and the surrounding community. We promised to modernize and stabilize the subway system, and we thank our customers for their continued patience as we take the necessary steps to do so," MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota said.

“It is imperative that M train service operates as efficiently as possible for all our customers who rely on it,” NYC Transit President Andy Byford said. “When we couple the long-term fortification work on this line with the smoother ride and quieter tracks, we can be sure we’re on our way to building the world-class transit system we’ve pledged to deliver. I’m very proud of my team for completing this job safely, on time, and on budget.”

The completed M train repairs will prove critical during the upcoming L train shutdown between Brooklyn and Manhattan, which will bring more riders to the M line.