Howard helps school’s parent teacher association

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — The parent teacher association of P.S. 3 in Greenwich Village had a little business problem.

They put down a $2,000 security deposit to rent a Bedford Street space for a fundraiser to help the kids. The fundraiser came and went. And so did their security deposit. The PTA member who contacted us said the company, 9300 Realty, and the guy who handled their rental, Melis Heerens, just haven’t responded to their efforts to get their money back. And that’s just harming the children of P.S. 3.

The chairwoman of the PTA’s fundraising committee, Lauren Seikaly, told us, “I feel Melis is just waiting for us to give up and go away. And I don’t feel like giving up and going away.”

So, Seikaly and I paid a visit to 9300 Realty. Another gentleman came out to speak with us. And a week later, Seikaly came back to pick up her check – minus about $162 for electricity costs.

9300 Realty told us in a written statement, “We have conducted an internal review of the situation regarding this security deposit and found that our handling of the matter did not meet our standards for timely responsiveness. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

Seikaly was happy to get the check and told us, “The kids appreciate it.”

​You’re very welcome, kids.