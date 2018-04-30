Enter to be our “Mom of the Day” and win a four tickets to Medieval Times!

NEW YORK — It’s almost Mother’s Day!

If you’d like to have your mom featured online or on TV as our “mom of the day,” just send us a message to the PIX11 News Facebook page.

Please include your mom’s name and a message you’d like to send them.

A new mom will be featured every day next week. You’ll even receive four tickets to Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament.

Good luck!

WPIX-TV

PIX11’s Mom of the Day

April 30, 2018

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility Restrictions:Participation in PIX11’s Mom of the Day sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) as a nominator (“Nominator”) is open only to legal U.S. citizens who reside in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut and within the WPIX broadcast viewing area (the “Sweepstakes Area”) at the time of entry and who are 18 years old or older. Participation in the Sweepstakes as a nominated mom (“Mom”) is open only to legal U.S. citizens who reside in the Sweepstakes Area, who are 18 or older, and who are the mother of one or more children (whether biological, adopted, or foster children). Employees (and their immediate family members or members of the same household) of WPIX TV, Tribune Media Company, Medieval Times and of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates and of the advertising agencies and other third parties involved with the creation or administration of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate. (Collectively, WPIX and Medieval Times will be referred to as “Sponsors.”) For purposes of this Sweepstakes, the phrase “immediate family member” includes spouse, parents, siblings, and children and their respective spouses. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes Area. To Submit a Nomination: The entry period for the Sweepstakes begins April 30, 2018 at 4 a.m. ET and will continue until May 10, 2018 at 10:00 am ET the “Entry Period”). To submit a nomination (the “Nomination”) for a Mom to be the “Mom of the Day,” post a photo of the Mom you are nominating (the “Photo”) as well as a brief comment (as few as one word and no more than 10 words) about why the Mom is a great Mom (the “Comment”) as a comment on the post for the Sweepstakes on the Facebook page for the PIX11 Morning News, which is located at Facebook.com/PIX11NEWS (the “Page”). Only one Nomination per Nominator will be permitted during the Entry Period (although multiple Nominations from different Nominators nominating the same Mom are permitted). You are not required to nominate your own Mom but may simply nominate a Mom you think is great. If any dispute arises concerning the identity of a Nominator, the authorized account holder of the Facebook account through which the Nomination was submitted will be deemed the Nominator. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned a Facebook account by Facebook. Nominator of potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. The Nominator must not submit any contact information for the Mom. Nominations containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected Nominations, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Nominations. Submitted Materials: In order to submit a Nomination, you must have the permission and agreement of the Mom depicted in the Nomination to nominate that Mom in the Sweepstakes and submit the Photo, and, by submitting a Nomination, you represent and warrant that you have that permission and agreement. If requested by Sponsors, you may be required to submit written evidence of that permission and agreement. The Comment must be in English. The Comment and Photo must not portray any dangerous activity; must not portray any recognizable individual but the nominated Mom; must not disparage Sponsors must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, lewd, pornographic, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous; must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; and must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of, or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where the Comment and Photo are created. By submitting a Nomination, the Nominator represents and warrants that the Nominator has all rights necessary to submit the Comment and Photo, and that the Comment and Photo have not been previously published, do not violate the rights of any other person or company (including but not limited to privacy and copyrights), do not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, do not contain inappropriate, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violate any applicable laws. Nominations that do not comply with these Official Rules or the foregoing representations and warranties will be disqualified if Sponsors learn of the noncompliance, and Sponsors reserve the right in their sole discretion to disqualify any Nomination at any time that in Sponsors’ opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Each Nominator agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsors harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties. By submitting a Nomination, each Nominator grants to the Sponsors a world-wide, perpetual, non-revocable, royalty-free, sub-licensable license to publish his/her Comment and Photo as well as derivative works based thereon through all media, now known or hereafter devised, in any manner related to the Sweepstakes, without prior notice, approval or compensation. Nominators otherwise will retain all rights to their respective Comments and Photos. Mom of the Day Selections: Five Moms will be selected as the Mom of the Day, one for each day from May 7, 2018 through May 11, 2018, in random drawings each of those days from among all eligible Nominations for that drawing. To be eligible for a Mom of the Day drawing, the Nomination must be received by 11:59 pm ET the day before the drawing or, in the case of the drawing for the May 11 Mom of the Day, by the close of the Entry Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Nominations for each drawing. Non-winning entries will carry over from one drawing to the next. Please note, the quality of neither the Photo nor the Comment will play a role in the determination of the winners. Mom of the Day Notification and Verification: Sponsors will attempt to notify the potential winning Nominator by direct message on Facebook and may announce the potential winning Mom and Nominator on the PIX11 Morning News. The Nominator will be responsible for notifying the winning Mom, and the winning Mom must contact WPIX TV within 48 hours of the time the Sponsors first attempt to notify the winning Nominator. If selected as the Mom of the Day, the Nominator and Mom may be required to sign and return a release and waiver of liability and may also be required to sign a release of the Photo and Comment. If a selected Nominator or Mom is later determined to be ineligible; or if the Nominator or Mom fails to respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt; or if the winning Mom declines to participate in the Sweepstakes or fails to timely provide written permission for the Mom’s continued participation; or if the Nominator or Mom fails to provide required identification or to sign and return required documents, then that Nominator and the corresponding Mom will be disqualified. In such event, Sponsors may randomly select another winning Nomination, time permitting, from remaining, eligible, non-winning Nominations for that drawing, subject to eligibility confirmation and compliance with these Official Rules. The names of both the winning Nominator and the winning Mom may be posted on WPIX TV’s website. Five Moms of the Day will be named, provided a sufficient number of eligible Nominations are received. Prizes:Each Mom of the Day will receive four tickets to Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey (the “Show”). The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each prize is $252. The total ARV of all prizes is $1,260. Federal, state, and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of prize recipients. Sponsors will determine the mode of prize delivery at their sole discretion, and Sponsors are not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in delivery. Unless otherwise indicated by Sponsors or their prize suppliers, prizes are non-transferable, non-negotiable and not redeemable for cash, credit or merchandise. No prize substitutions except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

Use of Show tickets is subject to all rules and restrictions of Show promoters and the venue. Sponsors will not be responsible for weather, talent illness or other inability to perform, acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, strike, work stoppage, or any other natural disaster outside their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of the Shows, and the terms and conditions of the tickets will govern in such event. Sponsors will not replace lost, stolen or damaged prize tickets or similar items once they have been given to winner. All prize details will be at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Seat location is in the sole discretion of Sponsors. Tickets are subject to availability. Please reserve prior to December 30, 2018. Winner assumes sole responsibility for all expenses and incidental costs associated with the prize not explicitly outlined above, including without limitation, all federal, state and local income, sales and use taxes (if any), or any other taxes, fees, and surcharges, gratuities, tips, transportation, parking, souvenirs, concessions, upgrades, personal items, and incidentals. Prize offered is provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee either express or implied by Sponsors.

Internet: If for any reason the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause, that corrupts, interrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion thereof. If Sponsors terminate the Sweepstakes, Sponsors will select the remaining Moms of the Day by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning Nominations received as of the termination. Sponsors will announce any such termination on the PIX11 Morning News and on the Page. Conditions: Except where prohibited by law, by submitting a Nomination, each Nominator grants permission, without further compensation, to Sponsors and their agents and licensees, to use the Nominator’s name, voice, photograph, likeness, and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes, in any media. By submitting a Nomination, each Nominator agrees to release Sponsors, Tribune Media Company, Facebook, and their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their employees, officers, and directors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from the Nominator’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of a prize. Nominators agree to be bound by these Official Rules, and by submitting a Nomination, agree that all decisions regarding eligibility, the administration of this Sweepstakes, and the award of Sweepstakes prizes made by Sponsors will be final and binding. Sponsors reserve the right to prohibit any Nominator or Mom from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at their sole discretion, Sponsors find such Nominator or Mom to be tampering with the Nomination process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such Nominator or Mom shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsors determine to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner with regard to any other Nominator, Mom, or Sponsors; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsors may consider, in their sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsors through information technology systems in Sponsors’ control, but Sponsors will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsors assume no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate Nomination information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of Nominations at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between the terms of these Official Rules and any advertising or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

As a condition of participating, Nominators agree: (a) under no circumstances will Nominator be permitted to obtain awards for, and Nominator hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in the city of New York, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to New York law, excluding choice of law provisions.

Winners List: For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope labeled Winners List PIX11’s Mom of the Day, WPIX-TV, 220 E. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017 to be received by no later than June 11, 2018. Sponsors: WPIX TV, 220 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017; Medieval Times, 149 Polito Ave., Lyndhurst, NJ 07071.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.