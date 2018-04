Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Brooklyn City Councilman Justin Brannan on Monday defended controversial comments he made about the NRA having to “sneak around” in order to hold meetings in his district.

“It’s about standing up for what’s right, and it’s also about listening to my constituents,” he told PIX11. “The NRA — we don’t need them in Brooklyn. We don’t need more guns in Brooklyn.”