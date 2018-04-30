Black bear found sleeping in tree in NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARAMUS, NJ — A bear has been napping in a Paramus tree for hours after locals say it was spotted running around the neighborhood Monday morning.

Bears are common in the area and usually don't want to be anywhere near people, an animal control spokesperson said. This bear, who's on the younger side, is likely confused and waiting for the commotion to die down before getting out of the tree.

Animal control doesn’t plan on forcing the bear down. They plan to make sure he runs away from the Garden State Parkway when he does come down.

People in the community are just watching and waiting.