Police question suspect in murder of dismembered woman found in park

ROSEDALE, Queens — Police are questioning a man in connection with the gruesome murder of a mom found dismembered in a New York City park.

Patrol officers secured a home on 148th Road in Rosedale Sunday while the man was being questioned at the 69th precinct in connection with the death of Brandy Odom. An NYPD spokesman would not comment about the developments, but a police source said there is security camera video of the man backing his car into the driveway and loading plastic bags a few weeks ago.

Neighbors said he almost never parked the vehicle in that way.

The suspicious behavior happened around the same time as the dismembered body of Odowas found in a wooded area in Canarsie Park — a few blocks from her relative’s apartment.

A dog walker found the body parts in a wooded area and detectives found more evidence in a nearby trash bin. A tattoo on Odom’s chest — of her nickname “Chocolate” — helped police identify her.

Neighbors in Rosedale Sunday said they had suspected their neighborhood was at the center of the investigation for some time. Posters with Odom’s picture were put up around the area. Odom may have been staying in the neighborhood.