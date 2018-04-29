Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens — A man was killed in a Queens hit-and-run early Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck along Hillside Avenue and 153rd Street in Jamaica around 12:41 a.m.

Officers arrived and found 54-year-old Azeemuddin Jalaluddin unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma throughout his body, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, said officials.

Investigation revealed Jalaluddin attempted to cross 153rd Street when he was struck by a dark-colored Honda Pilot with New York State license plates as it was traveling west on Hillside Avenue, according to police.

The vehicle did not remain on scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).