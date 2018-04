CENTRAL PARK — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside Central Park Sunday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., police responded to a call about an unconscious male inside Central park at East 96th Street and Fifth Avenue.

When they arrived, cops found a 22-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive next to a park bench, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.