Drunk man drives ambulance with toddler on board after attacking girlfriend: police

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A man was accused of driving an ambulance while intoxicated after attacking his girlfriend Saturday night, police said.

Police received a call about an assault around 11:30 p.m. and responded to Winthrop Hospital where a woman, 34, directed police to her boyfriend, Horace Campbell, who was driving a white “Empire” ambulette, said authorities.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it continued to drive the vehicle south on Franklin Avenue, swerving in and out of his lane, said police.

Campbell eventually stopped at W. Columbia Street in Hempstead. Authorities conducted an investigation and found Campbell to be driving under the influence of alcohol, said police.

They also found his 18-month-old son in the rear compartment of the ambulance, police said.

The child was returned to custody of a family member while Campbell’s girlfriend was treated at the hospital for bruising and swelling to her face, police said.

Campbell, 38, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, aggravated DWI, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful fleeing of police, assault, criminal contempt and several vehicle and traffic violations.