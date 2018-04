EAST HARLEM — Firefighters are on scene battling a high-rise fire in East Harlem.

The fire broke out on the 29th floor of a building on 1295 Fifth Avenue shortly before 7 a.m.

The blaze was under control by 7:52 a.m.

At least three people are in critical condition and three are in serious condition. Six others suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

Fire in the building across the street. FDNY on site quickly, with massive response. Couple of people have been carried out on stretchers. pic.twitter.com/RBSY4FFbZn — Hlithskjolf (@hlithskjolf) April 29, 2018

