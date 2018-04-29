Chaos at Staten Island mall following reports of shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW SPRINGVILLE, STATEN ISLAND — Chaos broke out at a Staten Island mall Sunday afternoon following false reports of an active shooter.

One eyewitness described it as pandemonium. There was a stampede near the new Primark store shortly before 3 p.m.

After the false report of a shooter, there was another false report of someone inside the mall with a knife and yet another stampede.

One woman was at the mall with her children when it happened. They were locked up in the back of a store while police investigated.

There was one arrest and several minor injuries, officials said. One person was hospitalized.

NYPD strategic response teams remained in the mall parking lot for hours as more and more Sunday afternoon mall shoppers talked about the frightening moment inside.

"It's kind of hard to be safe out here," shopper Tyrone Mitchell said. "There's no telling what's going to happen in the summer."