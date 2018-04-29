3 dead, multiple injured in Queens house fire

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — At least three people are dead and three others are in critical condition after a fire erupted at a Queens home Saturday night.

The blaze broke out just before midnight at 93-20 211th Street in Queens Village, and spread through the two-story home.

FDNY crews removed 11 individuals from the residence were taken to local hospitals, police said.

Three people, including an 82-year-old woman, an 87-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead.

Three people, including an 8-year-old girl are in critical condition, and five others are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.