Woman accused of using stun gun on man inside Midtown McDonald’s

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching for the woman accused of using a stun gun on a man inside a Midtown McDonald’s Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. when a 64-year-old man and his friends began to converse with a woman in the restaurant, police said.

Moments later, the woman left the location and then returned, said police.

She walked up to the victim and used a stun device on his arm before fleeing the location, according to police.

