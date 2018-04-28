Westchester correction officer attacked by two inmates, officials say

VALHALLA, NY — A Westchester County correction officer was seriously injured he was attacked by two inmates Friday night, authorities said.

Around 9:45 p.m., two adult male inmates attacked the officer inside Westchester County Jail in what was seemingly an unprovoked attack, according to officials.

The officer suffered head trauma and a broken nose and was taken to the hospital. He has since been released, according to Commissioner of Correction Joseph K. Spano.

“We are pleased to report that our fellow officer has been released from the hospital and is home recovering from this serious assault. Our priority now is to ensure that he and his family receive the support and treatment that he needs,” he said.

Authorities are investigating the incident and will work with the District Attorney as the two inmates are prosecuted.