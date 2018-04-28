Two suspects sought by police for home invasion robbery in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — The NYPD is searching for a man and a woman in connection to a home invasion robbery that happened in Queens earlier this month.

Police said a man, 39, entered his residence located near Beach 20th Street and Seagirt Boulevard on April 4 around 9:30 p.m. and was confronted by a man and woman inside. The man demanded money and displayed a knife, police said. The victim struggled and suffered an injury to his hand.

The robbers took $43, a cell phone and house keys, according to police. The victim was treated for his injuries on scene.

Police said the man is in his 30s, about 5 feet and 8 inches tall, 160 pounds with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hat and black hooded sweatshirt.

The woman is believed to be about 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with braided hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.