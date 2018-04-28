TriBeCa family raises thousands to help man escape homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRIBECA, Lower Manhattan — One TriBeCa resident has clearly made a difference in one formerly homeless man’s life.

Michael Sloan would often see a man, who uses the name “Stanley,” sleeping in a box on the steps of a vacant storefront near Broadway and Leonard Street.

Last August, Sloan started talking to him and learned his story. He found out Stanley was sleeping on the street after losing his job and his apartment in Park Slope.

“All New Yorkers want to help, but they don’t know how to make it long lasting, meaningful and can make a difference,” Sloan told PIX11.

He and his wife, Kate, launched a GoFundMe that has raised more than $11,000. The donations have Stanley housed and fed since December. Sloan was also able to buy him a computer and a phone with the money from the fundraiser.

“He was a person who was accepting and appreciative of the offer to help, and I thought I could make a difference,” Sloan said.

Stanley, who is not using his real name for privacy reasons, cannot thank Michael and his wife enough.

“They both changed my life. I respect them more than my family,” he said.

Their relationship is about much more than financial assistance. Sloan invited Stanley to a New Year’s Eve party, his first since he arrived in New York from Delhi in 1998, and threw him a birthday party just last week.

He is now working towards gathering his travel documents so he can return to India to be reunited with his family and start a new life.

If you would like to help Stanley, you can contribute to Sloan's GoFundMe page.