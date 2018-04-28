Texas man arrested after gun found inside carry-on at LaGuardia Airport: TSA

EAST ELMHURST, NY — A Texas man was taken into custody after officers found a handgun inside his carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport Friday.

A TSA officer detected the 9mm handgun as the man entered the checkpoint and immediately contacted Port Authority police, the TSA said.

The gun was unloaded, but a double-stacked magazine with 12 bullets was also found inside the man’s knapsack, according to TSA officials.

The man told TSA officials he drove from Texas to New York and was planning to fly back, but did not know the gun was in his bag until it was flagged by the officer, the TSA said.

The gun was confiscated and the man was arrested on weapons charges, the TSA said.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.