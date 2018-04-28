Police shoot knife-wielding woman in Mamaroneck

MAMARONECK, Westchester — Police shot a woman who allegedly attacked officers with a knife in Mamaroneck on Saturday.

Officials said police were called to a residence on Chestnut Avenue around 1:30 p.m. and found a child, about 2-years-old, in need of medical aid.

A woman, 28, was also inside the residence. Cops said they told her to show her hands several times.

She then attacked the officers with a knife, injuring two, according to police. The officers first tried to stop the woman with a taser and, when that failed, she was shot by one of the officers.

Police said and the child were both taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Four officers were also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.