Police searching for suspect who slashed man’s face on Long Island

BALDWIN, L.I. — Nassau County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of slashing another man’s face in Baldwin last month. Cops released the name and photos of the suspect Saturday.

Detectives said a man, 42, was slashed in the face with an unknown object while outside the Baldwin Bowling Center on Grand Avenue on March 28. The victim fled and flagged down an officer. He was taken to a hospital and given over fifty stitches to treat a deep gash on his face, according to police.

Cops are searching for Joey Bondsman, 28, in connection to the attack. His last known address was in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone with information on Bondsman’s whereabouts to call First Squad detectives at (516) 573-6153, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.